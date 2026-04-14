Colombia Implements Smart Tariffs Amid Ecuador Trade Spat

In response to escalating trade tensions, Colombia has introduced a significant tariff hike on imports from Ecuador, set at 100%. However, Colombian President Gustavo Petro emphasized that this would not uniformly apply to all goods.

During a televised cabinet meeting, President Petro detailed plans for the implementation of subsidies and 'smart tariffs'. This approach aims to counterbalance the previous week's tariff adjustments, which mirrored Ecuador's own economic measures enacted amid the ongoing trade and diplomatic disputes between these neighboring countries.

The Colombian administration's strategy appears to navigate the delicate economic relationship with Ecuador, opting for a nuanced plan tailored to the complexities of cross-border trade rather than a blanket application.