Colombian-Ecuadorian Trade Tensions: A Shift from Tariffs to Subsidies

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a reversal on Monday of the country's planned 100% tariffs on imports from Ecuador, opting instead for subsidies and 'smart' tariffs, though details remain scarce. Petro dismissed the notion of blanket tariffs during a televised cabinet meeting, emphasizing necessities for Colombia would be tariff-free.

The decision comes after Ecuador's announcement to escalate tariffs on Colombian imports to 100%, starting in May. The move was in response to alleged inadequate border security measures by Colombia. In retaliation, Colombia threatened similar tariff hikes amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the nations.

The trade dispute has its roots in January when Ecuador, under President Daniel Noboa, initially imposed a 30% tariff, citing trade imbalances and border security issues, such as drug trafficking. Colombian officials assert ongoing operations against illegal activities. The disagreement highlights a broader economic and security dialogue between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)