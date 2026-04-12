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Tamara Leisure Sets Ambitious Expansion Plans for Pan-India Presence

Tamara Leisure Experiences aims to expand its hotel portfolio to 40 by 2030, venturing beyond South India to a pan-India presence. Currently operating nine properties, the company plans to integrate an asset-light model. The developments, internally funded, emphasize sustainable hospitality with minimal ecological disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:00 IST
Tamara Leisure Sets Ambitious Expansion Plans for Pan-India Presence
  • Country:
  • India

Tamara Leisure Experiences is setting its sights on a substantial expansion, targeting a portfolio of 40 hotels by the year 2030.

Breaking beyond its current South India operations, the company plans to establish a pan-India presence, focusing on an asset-light growth model.

With an internally funded capex of around Rs 550-600 crore, Tamara is committed to environmentally responsible and sustainable hospitality, reducing their ecological footprint while expanding through partnerships aligned with their vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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