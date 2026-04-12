Tamara Leisure Sets Ambitious Expansion Plans for Pan-India Presence

Tamara Leisure Experiences is setting its sights on a substantial expansion, targeting a portfolio of 40 hotels by the year 2030.

Breaking beyond its current South India operations, the company plans to establish a pan-India presence, focusing on an asset-light growth model.

With an internally funded capex of around Rs 550-600 crore, Tamara is committed to environmentally responsible and sustainable hospitality, reducing their ecological footprint while expanding through partnerships aligned with their vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)