Tamara Leisure Sets Ambitious Expansion Plans for Pan-India Presence
Tamara Leisure Experiences aims to expand its hotel portfolio to 40 by 2030, venturing beyond South India to a pan-India presence. Currently operating nine properties, the company plans to integrate an asset-light model. The developments, internally funded, emphasize sustainable hospitality with minimal ecological disruptions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamara Leisure Experiences is setting its sights on a substantial expansion, targeting a portfolio of 40 hotels by the year 2030.
Breaking beyond its current South India operations, the company plans to establish a pan-India presence, focusing on an asset-light growth model.
With an internally funded capex of around Rs 550-600 crore, Tamara is committed to environmentally responsible and sustainable hospitality, reducing their ecological footprint while expanding through partnerships aligned with their vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)