Left Menu

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated a detailed audit of state-run liquor retailers in Delhi due to concerns over irregularities. The audit includes sales, purchases, and financial records, with any discrepancies prompting strict action. Agencies are to submit a comprehensive report to the Finance department within two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:28 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an exhaustive audit and cross-verification of financial records concerning state-run entities engaged in liquor retail over the past five years. This directive arises from mounting concerns over potential irregularities.

Four key city government corporations—DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC—are responsible for managing over 700 liquor outlets across Delhi. The Chief Minister has prompted these agencies to perform a thorough reconciliation of their financial and operational records from the previous five years, which encompasses sales, purchases, stock, and cash accounts.

Gupta emphasized that lapses, negligence, or financial mismanagement will not be tolerated, following reports that some accounts were not properly reconciled. The excise department is tasked with conducting an independent cross-check of sales, inventory, and revenue data to prevent losses to the public exchequer. All related entities must compile a comprehensive report and submit it to the Finance department within two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legacy of Leadership: Jean-Pierre Escalettes, French Football Stalwart, Passes Away

Legacy of Leadership: Jean-Pierre Escalettes, French Football Stalwart, Pass...

 France
2
Trump Opens Door for Iran Talks in Pakistan

Trump Opens Door for Iran Talks in Pakistan

 United States
3
Bihar's Political Shift: Samrat Choudhary's Rise to Chief Minister

Bihar's Political Shift: Samrat Choudhary's Rise to Chief Minister

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Israeli and Lebanese Envoys Meet to Address Middle East Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions: Israeli and Lebanese Envoys Meet to Address Middle East...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026