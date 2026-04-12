Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an exhaustive audit and cross-verification of financial records concerning state-run entities engaged in liquor retail over the past five years. This directive arises from mounting concerns over potential irregularities.

Four key city government corporations—DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC—are responsible for managing over 700 liquor outlets across Delhi. The Chief Minister has prompted these agencies to perform a thorough reconciliation of their financial and operational records from the previous five years, which encompasses sales, purchases, stock, and cash accounts.

Gupta emphasized that lapses, negligence, or financial mismanagement will not be tolerated, following reports that some accounts were not properly reconciled. The excise department is tasked with conducting an independent cross-check of sales, inventory, and revenue data to prevent losses to the public exchequer. All related entities must compile a comprehensive report and submit it to the Finance department within two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)