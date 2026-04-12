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Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

A Washington Post report examines how China and Iran have weaponized economic strategies to challenge U.S. dominance. By manipulating supply chains and limiting exports, these nations have gained strategic advantages. The geopolitical landscape is shifting, with economic vulnerabilities becoming central to international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:28 IST
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics
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  • United States

China and Iran are wielding the global economy as a strategic weapon to challenge the dominance of the United States, as detailed in a recent Washington Post report.

The report highlights incidents such as China's restriction of rare earth mineral exports and Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, both of which have strained U.S.-led supply chains and caused significant economic disruptions worldwide.

As tensions rise, the U.S. and its allies are scrambling to strengthen their economic defenses, while the GOP points to a lack of preparedness in economic policy. The global political landscape continues to shift towards economic warfare, demanding newer strategies for survival in an increasingly competitive world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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