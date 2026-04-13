India Accelerates Critical Mineral Auction to Boost Resource Security

The Indian government, in a bid to fortify its resource security, has announced the auction of 19 critical mineral blocks in its seventh round, following the successful auction of 46 blocks across six previous rounds. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, disclosed these plans at a roadshow in Hyderabad, marking the 7th Tranche Auction of Critical Mineral Blocks.

Addressing the significance of critical minerals in today's geopolitically volatile climate, Minister Reddy remarked, "Nations are increasingly defined by the minerals they can secure rather than the land they control." Highlighting these minerals' central role in a Viksit Bharat by 2047, he noted government initiatives like scrapping import duties on 24 key minerals and making vanadium and titanium blocks in Telangana ready for auction.

Asserting a shift from revenue-centric policies, Reddy outlined the government's commitment to transforming India into a self-reliant nation in the mineral sector. He advocated for both domestic and international private sector participation, particularly in urban mining, which offers efficient alternatives to traditional mining. The government aims to execute policies on the principles of "reform, perform, and transform," seeking collaboration among state governments, public undertakings, and private entities to enhance domestic mineral activities and reduce imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)