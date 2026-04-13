Tragic Road Accidents Claim Four Lives in Telangana's Vikarabad

In a tragic turn of events, Vikarabad district was the scene of two fatal road accidents on Monday, claiming the lives of four individuals. Among the deceased were three family members traveling on a two-wheeler struck by an oncoming lorry in Peddemul mandal around 6 am. Fortunately, their son survived with minor injuries, police confirmed.

The family was en route to Zaheerabad when disaster struck. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a police constable heading to his duty station succumbed to a mishap after his scooter plunged into a waterlogged pit at an under-construction bridge under Yalal police station limits.

Authorities noted that while safety signage was displayed at the construction site, it lacked proper barricading, leading to the unfortunate incident. The investigation continues as families and colleagues mourn the loss of their loved ones.