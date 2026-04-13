Motherson Sumi Navigates Noida Labor Unrest

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd has reassured stakeholders that its operations are fully compliant with legal standards amid the ongoing labor unrest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The unrest involves widespread worker demonstrations demanding wage increases.

While protests swept across several industrial locations, Uttar Pradesh police reported that violence broke out at only one site, with the situation quickly de-escalated. Demonstrators, reportedly incited by external agitators, caused arson, vandalism, and traffic jams in parts of Noida.

The company emphasizes its commitment to employee safety and reports no material impact on its operations. Authorities are actively collaborating with local industries to expedite the return to normalcy, identifying misinformation regarding wage adjustments as a central issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)