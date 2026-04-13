Left Menu

India and Oman Strengthen Economic Bonds through CEPA Talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal discussed with Oman's Minister ways to leverage the India-Oman CEPA to enhance trade and investment ties. The CEPA, signed last December, offers significant tariff eliminations to boost key sectors, while continuing to strengthen the longstanding economic and cultural ties between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:16 IST
India and Oman Strengthen Economic Bonds through CEPA Talks
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in a crucial conversation with Oman's Commerce Minister to explore avenues under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations. Goyal announced on social media about the telephonic dialogue with Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri, the Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, focusing on exploiting opportunities for mutual growth under the CEPA framework.

The India-Oman CEPA, signed in December last year, sets a broad framework encompassing trade in goods and services, investment, professional mobility, and regulatory cooperation. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached USD 10.61 billion during fiscal year 2024-25, showcasing the increasing economic interaction. Under the agreement, Oman has extended zero-duty access on a majority of its tariff lines, encompassing a significant portion of Indian exports to Oman, with immediate tariff elimination benefitting key sectors.

Key sectors poised for significant tariff eliminations include gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles. India reciprocates by offering liberalised tariffs on a considerable portion of imports from Oman. However, sensitive sectors like dairy, tea, coffee, and select metals remain excluded. The robust economic relationship is buttressed by deep-rooted people-to-people ties, as nearly 700,000 Indians reside in Oman, contributing to the economic fabric with over 6,000 Indian establishments operating in diverse sectors. Both nations anticipate further expanding trade and investment ties under the CEPA framework in forthcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Blind Patient

Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Bli...

 India
2
Aaron Rai Finishes 48th at the Masters

Aaron Rai Finishes 48th at the Masters

 United States
3
Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC

Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC

 India
4
Accelerating Highway Safety: Gadkari's Mission

Accelerating Highway Safety: Gadkari's Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026