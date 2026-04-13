Rajasthan's Highway Transformation: A USD 225 Million Modernisation Drive

The World Bank has sanctioned a USD 225 million loan to aid the modernisation of highways in Rajasthan, a venture poised to benefit over 3 million residents. This initiative aims to bolster connectivity and catalyze job creation in crucial economic sectors such as agriculture, industry, mining, and tourism.

The Rajasthan Highway Modernisation Project will enhance the state's road infrastructure, creating climate-resilient and safe highways while maintaining 800 km of selected corridors. Despite the state's substantial 11% annual growth rate from 2015 to 2023, its road network needs significant upgrades to support its economic trajectory.

This financial intervention by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, with a 35-year maturity including a 5-year grace period, will transform the Rajasthan State Highway Authority into a modern, service-oriented agency. The emphasis on improved road safety management prioritizes reducing fatalities and enhancing commuter safety across Rajasthan.