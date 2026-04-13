Ladakh's Zoji-La Tunnel: Bridging Connectivity and Growth

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, examined the Zoji-La Tunnel construction, which aims to provide crucial all-weather access to Ladakh. During his visit to Drass, Saxena reviewed the project's progress and was given a comprehensive briefing, revealing that the tunnel, executed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd at a cost of Rs 6,808.69 crore, is expected to be ready by February 2028, with significant breakthroughs anticipated by mid-2026.

The project employs advanced engineering techniques, including lay-bys every 750 meters and three ventilation shafts to ensure operational safety and efficiency. Saxena learned about the challenges presented by suboptimal rock quality in some sections, which has slowed progress according to officials. He expressed satisfaction with the current progress and urged officials to increase efforts to ensure the tunnel's timely completion, emphasizing the need for stringent safety standards both during construction and in the final structure.

Saxena lauded the workforce for their dedication despite adverse terrain and weather. Highlighting the Zoji-La Tunnel as a crucial initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that it will not only enhance connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of India but will also boost tourism and contribute to economic and social integration with Jammu & Kashmir. Upon its completion, the tunnel is expected to become a transformative asset for the region, hastening development and establishing Ladakh as a prime tourism hub.