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Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Bangladeshi Nationals and Local Broker

Police in India have arrested four suspected Bangladeshi nationals and a local broker for illegal entry without documents. A taxi driver allegedly facilitated their entry. The group was apprehended following a tip-off, and a case has been filed under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:27 IST
Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Bangladeshi Nationals and Local Broker
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  • India

Authorities in India have detained four suspected Bangladeshi nationals, one of whom is a minor, for allegedly crossing the border without valid documents, according to police sources on Monday.

The arrests were made after a tip-off led to their apprehension on Sunday evening. A local taxi driver, believed to have facilitated their entry, was also arrested. He hails from Barpeta district and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The detainees are being held at Dispur police station as officials initiate the process of repatriation. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in border security management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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