Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Bangladeshi Nationals and Local Broker

Authorities in India have detained four suspected Bangladeshi nationals, one of whom is a minor, for allegedly crossing the border without valid documents, according to police sources on Monday.

The arrests were made after a tip-off led to their apprehension on Sunday evening. A local taxi driver, believed to have facilitated their entry, was also arrested. He hails from Barpeta district and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The detainees are being held at Dispur police station as officials initiate the process of repatriation. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in border security management.

(With inputs from agencies.)