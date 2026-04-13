BJP Advocates for Women's Leadership: A Week of Women-Led TV Debates

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to deploy only women leaders in television debates for the week, showcasing its commitment to women's empowerment. This initiative coincides with parliamentary discussions on the Women's Reservation Act, which seeks to reserve 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029.

This legislative push involves proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a critical three-day Budget Session starting April 16. The BJP aims to highlight the significance of women's representation in leadership roles and rally support for the constitutional amendment.

Among the notable women representing the BJP in the media are spokespersons Shazia Ilmi, Rakhee Rathore, Bharati Ghosh, Sanju Verma, and Radhika Kehral, along with MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Bansuri Swaraj, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat. The amendments, once passed, will increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 for women, thereby strengthening female participation in governance.