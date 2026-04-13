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Bengaluru Metro Extends Services for IPL Cricket Extravaganza

To accommodate fans attending IPL T-20 cricket matches, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd extends service hours on April 15 and 24. Night match days will see last trains departing at extended hours, though regular scheduling resumes on April 18 for the day-night match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:36 IST
Bengaluru Metro Extends Services for IPL Cricket Extravaganza
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The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced the extension of its services on April 15 and 24, in light of the IPL T-20 cricket matches in the city. This move aims to provide safe and convenient travel for cricket fans and commuters attending the events.

On the specified dates, night matches will prompt the metro to extend its last train services from the terminal stations until early morning hours. Trains from Whitefield will depart at 12:30 am, while Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Madavara see departures at 12:45 am. The metro services from Bommasandra also leave at 12:30 am, culminating with the last train from R V Road departing at 2 am.

However, April 18, which features a day and night match, will not witness extended services, as operations will adhere strictly to the regular schedule, the BMRCL confirmed in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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