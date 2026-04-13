Tragedy Strikes as Financial Strain Leads to Iron Trader's Fatal Decision

In a tragic turn of events, a 40-year-old iron trader named Arpit Jain reportedly died by suicide on Monday. According to police, Jain took this drastic step by jumping off the fourth floor of his residence in Kidwai Nagar.

Jain, who is survived by his wife, Shweta, and two children, Dravya and Pranshu, was said to be battling severe financial stress for over a month due to escalating business losses. The dire situation culminated in Monday morning's shocking incident.

Neighbors alerted by an unusually loud noise found Jain sprawled in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital in Naubasta but was declared dead upon arrival at another facility. Police, led by Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar Ram, did not recover a suicide note, but preliminary investigations indicate financial distress as a driving factor. The case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)