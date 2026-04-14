Global Economic Ripple: Fuel and Fertilizer Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
Amid rising tension in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency, IMF, and World Bank caution that fuel and fertilizer prices could stay elevated due to the ongoing conflict. This has led to displacement, job impacts, and reduced tourism, especially affecting low-income, energy-importing nations.
- Country:
- United States
The heads of the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank have raised concerns over prolonged high fuel and fertilizer prices as uncertainty looms due to conflict in the Middle East.
The war has forcibly displaced populations, impacted jobs, and reduced travel and tourism, significantly affecting energy-importing, low-income countries. The rise in oil, gas, and fertilizer prices is also triggering fears about food security.
The leaders emphasize a coordinated response to tackle challenges faced by nations, particularly those most affected, ensuring that future support and policy advice roll out effectively while monitoring global energy markets and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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