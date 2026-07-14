Axar Patel Leads India's Bowling Charge Against England in First ODI

Axar Patel's exceptional bowling performance, supported by Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, helped India restrict England to 258 runs in the first ODI at Edgbaston. Joe Root top-scored with an unbeaten 76 for England, while Patel claimed four crucial wickets, aiding India's dominance. India requires 259 to win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:06 IST
Axar Patel Leads India's Bowling Charge Against England in First ODI
Axar Patel. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a display of outstanding bowling, Axar Patel spearheaded India's effort to restrict England to 258 runs in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Patel, the standout performer, dismantled England's batting lineup with his precise left-arm spin, claiming four vital wickets.

Supporting Patel's brilliance, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar each took two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah reached a milestone by securing his 150th ODI wicket. Despite a promising start, England faltered, losing five wickets for just 19 runs in the middle overs. Joe Root, showing resilience, top-scored with an unbeaten 76, forming a crucial partnership with Liam Dawson, who added a valuable 68.

Efforts by Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, and Jofra Archer were notable, yet overall, England's batting encountered challenges in facing India’s disciplined bowling. Patel's performance placed him alongside Ravindra Jadeja, as he became the second Indian spinner to achieve four wickets between the 41st and 50th overs of an ODI. India now faces a target of 259 to claim an early lead in the three-match series.

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