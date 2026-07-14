India Bans Imports Produced with Forced Labour: A Step Towards Ethical Trade

The DGFT has modified India's Foreign Trade Policy to prohibit importing goods made using forced labour, aligning with global labour standards. The change empowers the government to block such imports, following US pressure to prevent unfair trade advantages from forced labour-produced goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:02 IST
India Bans Imports Produced with Forced Labour: A Step Towards Ethical Trade
Representative Image(Photo/DGFT website). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to align with globally accepted labour standards, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has revised the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) for 2023. This amendment explicitly bans the import of goods produced or manufactured using forced labour, marking a firm stance against unethical trade practices.

The newly inserted Paragraph 2.20B in the FTP will take effect 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette as stated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The amendment comes amid US proposals to impose additional tariffs on trading partners, including India, for importing goods made with forced labour.

The government can now prohibit imports deemed to violate this policy, guided by investigations conducted by the Director General of Foreign Trade. This move is further supported by Paragraph 11.64, which defines 'Forced Labour' in line with the ILO Forced Labour Convention of 1930, enhancing policy measures against forced labour-linked imports.

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