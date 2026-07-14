Warren Buffett's Philanthropic Shift: Parting Ways with Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett is ending his philanthropic relationship with the Gates Foundation, directing his latest $6 billion donation to family foundations instead. This move follows controversies surrounding Bill Gates' interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Buffett's focus is now on supporting his family foundations, diverting away from the Gates Foundation after a long-standing partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:09 IST
Warren Buffett's Philanthropic Shift: Parting Ways with Gates Foundation
  • Country:
  • United States

Warren Buffett has ended his significant philanthropic contributions to the Gates Foundation, marking the end of a two-decade partnership amid controversies involving Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. This shift follows public revelations about Gates' past interactions with Epstein, the late financier and sex offender, prompting Buffett to redirect his charitable efforts.

On Tuesday, Buffett announced a $6 billion donation, comprising 12 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock, to four family-run foundations managed by his daughter and sons. The Gates Foundation, which received over $47 billion from Buffett since 2006, was notably absent from his latest philanthropic endeavor. Buffett has also pledged his remaining shares, emphasizing that his children's oversight will ensure his charitable vision beyond his lifetime.

The decision comes as Gates' connections to Epstein have been scrutinized, damaging his public image. Gates admitted to meeting Epstein post-conviction, intending to explore potential philanthropic collaboration, but later regretted those interactions. With $147 billion net worth, Buffett continues to focus on impactful philanthropy, supporting funds tackling global issues.

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