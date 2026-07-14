Byju's Founder Appeals Civil Contempt Order Amid Legal Clarifications

Byju Raveendran's challenge against a civil contempt order from a Singapore court is pending appeal. The High Court denied a temporary suspension for the order, but the main appeal remains active. Legal advisors stress that there are no findings of fraud or personal wrongdoing against Raveendran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:02 IST
Byju's Founder Appeals Civil Contempt Order Amid Legal Clarifications
Byju Raveendran (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a recent development, Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, continues to contend with legal challenges as his appeal against a civil contempt order remains pending before the Singapore Court of Appeal. Contrary to reports that his appeal had been rejected, the company's legal team clarified that the appeal is yet to be heard.

The issue arose from a High Court decision on July 9, 2026, which declined Raveendran's application for a temporary stay of the civil contempt order dated May 25, 2026. This situation revolves around disputed document-disclosure obligations in ongoing arbitration proceedings.

Senior Litigation Advisor J. Michael McNutt emphasized that there has been 'no new development of substance,' and highlighted that the contempt order does not implicate fraud, dishonesty, or any personal wrongdoing of Raveendran. The order remains in effect only if he enters Singapore, a decision yet to be determined.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026