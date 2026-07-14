Byju's Founder Appeals Civil Contempt Order Amid Legal Clarifications

In a recent development, Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, continues to contend with legal challenges as his appeal against a civil contempt order remains pending before the Singapore Court of Appeal. Contrary to reports that his appeal had been rejected, the company's legal team clarified that the appeal is yet to be heard.

The issue arose from a High Court decision on July 9, 2026, which declined Raveendran's application for a temporary stay of the civil contempt order dated May 25, 2026. This situation revolves around disputed document-disclosure obligations in ongoing arbitration proceedings.

Senior Litigation Advisor J. Michael McNutt emphasized that there has been 'no new development of substance,' and highlighted that the contempt order does not implicate fraud, dishonesty, or any personal wrongdoing of Raveendran. The order remains in effect only if he enters Singapore, a decision yet to be determined.