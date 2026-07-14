EU Probes Czech PM's Former Companies Over Subsidies

European prosecutors have launched an inquiry into EU subsidy payments to businesses previously owned by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Allegations relate to Babis' business empire, Agrofert, which was transferred to a trust fund. The investigation, prompted by a political petition, examines current and past funding practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:06 IST
EU Probes Czech PM's Former Companies Over Subsidies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

European prosecutors have initiated an investigation into EU subsidy payments to companies once owned by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, according to news outlet Seznam Zpravy. Babis, leading the populist ANO party, previously managed a vast business empire spanning multiple industries, including agriculture and food processing.

Upon returning to office last year, he transferred his substantial Agrofert holdings, recipients of millions in EU agricultural subsidies, to a trust fund. This move, Babis asserts, exceeds both Czech and EU conflict-of-interest rules. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is working with Czech police to further the investigation.

The inquiry does not suggest any immediate wrongdoing and might not lead to charges. Despite criticism from opposition parties questioning the adequacy of the trust arrangement, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova remains confident that Babis has met necessary conflict-of-interest regulations.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026