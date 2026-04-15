Global Economic Transformations: Challenges and Changes

China has instructed shipping companies, Maersk and MSC, to halt operations on the Panama Canal, potentially affecting international logistics.

Former NATO chief, George Robertson, has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for inadequate defense funding amidst soaring costs, raising national security concerns.

BP, under new CEO Meg O'Neill, will restructure into upstream and downstream units to enhance operational focus and efficiency.

The IMF has revised the UK's economic growth forecast downwards, projecting only a 0.8% growth by 2026, the lowest among G7 nations.

Axel Springer has received UK government approval for its acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group, completing a significant media industry transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)