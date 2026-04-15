India-UK FTA may come into force in May, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal tells reporters during briefing on trade data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:37 IST
India-UK FTA may come into force in May, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal tells reporters during briefing on trade data.
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