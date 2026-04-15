Left Menu

VinFast Electrifies Indian Market with New VF MPV 7 Launch

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is expanding its product lineup in India by launching the VF MPV 7, a premium seven-seater electric vehicle. Priced at Rs 24.49 lakh, the MPV 7 focuses on Indian families and friends' travel needs. The company aims to broaden its service network as part of its commitment to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:00 IST
VinFast Electrifies Indian Market with New VF MPV 7 Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast on Wednesday unveiled its latest offering for the Indian market—the premium VF MPV 7.

The seven-seater electric vehicle is strategically designed to address diverse mobility needs across multiple customer segments and is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its reach in India, with plans to increase its retail and service network to 75 showrooms and 230 workshops nationwide by 2026.

TRENDING

1
Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

 India
2
Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

 Global
3
Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026