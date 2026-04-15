VinFast Electrifies Indian Market with New VF MPV 7 Launch

Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast on Wednesday unveiled its latest offering for the Indian market—the premium VF MPV 7.

The seven-seater electric vehicle is strategically designed to address diverse mobility needs across multiple customer segments and is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its reach in India, with plans to increase its retail and service network to 75 showrooms and 230 workshops nationwide by 2026.