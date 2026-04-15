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Vijay's Dual Debut: A Star-Studded Political Challenge in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay contests in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, marking his political debut in Tamil Nadu. Amidst echoes of veteran political strategies, Vijay aims to challenge dominant parties like DMK. With 47 candidates in Perambur and 20 in Tiruchirappalli East, the elections are fiercely competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:02 IST
Vijay's Dual Debut: A Star-Studded Political Challenge in Tamil Nadu
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic entry into politics, actor-turned-politician Vijay has escalated elections in Tamil Nadu to a high-pitched battle. Contesting from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay follows in the footsteps of political veterans who have taken on dual constituencies.

Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is positioning himself as a significant challenger to the established DMK party, drawing parallels to past leaders like J Jayalalithaa. Claiming a 'Vijay wave' across the state, his party leaders assert his resilience against the ruling party's influence.

Perambur boasts the largest electorate, transforming it into a battleground of interest. With a diverse voter base, Vijay's rivalry with DMK and others turns April elections into a spectacle of strategy and showmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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