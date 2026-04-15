Vijay's Dual Debut: A Star-Studded Political Challenge in Tamil Nadu

In a dramatic entry into politics, actor-turned-politician Vijay has escalated elections in Tamil Nadu to a high-pitched battle. Contesting from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay follows in the footsteps of political veterans who have taken on dual constituencies.

Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is positioning himself as a significant challenger to the established DMK party, drawing parallels to past leaders like J Jayalalithaa. Claiming a 'Vijay wave' across the state, his party leaders assert his resilience against the ruling party's influence.

Perambur boasts the largest electorate, transforming it into a battleground of interest. With a diverse voter base, Vijay's rivalry with DMK and others turns April elections into a spectacle of strategy and showmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)