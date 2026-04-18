Ancient Wisdom Rekindled: Dr. Veerappa Moily Unveils 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra'

O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana, hosted the launch of 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra: Reflections on Indian Jurisprudence & Perspective for Posterity' by Dr. M. Veerappa Moily. The esteemed author, a noted jurist and former Union Cabinet Minister for Law & Justice, emphasized the brilliance of ancient India's legal system over modern frameworks.

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice S.A. Bode, inspired Dr. Moily's latest work. Diving into historical court hierarchies, Dr. Moily explored topics from Buddhist Bhikshu Sanghas' parliamentary procedures to the concept of Res Judicata. His analysis on the doctrines of rule of law and Dharma underline India's rich moral and legal heritage.

The event celebrated legal scholarship with insights from Prof. C. Raj Kumar, Prof. Dipika Jain, and Justice Madan Lokur. A panel discussion highlighted efforts in legal reforms and historical conscience. Organized by JGU, the launch underscored the legacy of ancient India in shaping global jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)