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Ancient Wisdom Rekindled: Dr. Veerappa Moily Unveils 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra'

Dr. Veerappa Moily launched his new book 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra' at O.P. Jindal Global University. The book delves into India's ancient judicial system, highlighting its secular and democratic principles. The launch featured discussions on India's legal tradition, ethics, and the need for swift justice today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:14 IST
Ancient Wisdom Rekindled: Dr. Veerappa Moily Unveils 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra'
Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra - Ancient Indian Jurisprudence Treatise by Former Union Minister Dr. Veerappa Moily Launched at Jindal Global Law School. Image Credit: ANI
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O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana, hosted the launch of 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra: Reflections on Indian Jurisprudence & Perspective for Posterity' by Dr. M. Veerappa Moily. The esteemed author, a noted jurist and former Union Cabinet Minister for Law & Justice, emphasized the brilliance of ancient India's legal system over modern frameworks.

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice S.A. Bode, inspired Dr. Moily's latest work. Diving into historical court hierarchies, Dr. Moily explored topics from Buddhist Bhikshu Sanghas' parliamentary procedures to the concept of Res Judicata. His analysis on the doctrines of rule of law and Dharma underline India's rich moral and legal heritage.

The event celebrated legal scholarship with insights from Prof. C. Raj Kumar, Prof. Dipika Jain, and Justice Madan Lokur. A panel discussion highlighted efforts in legal reforms and historical conscience. Organized by JGU, the launch underscored the legacy of ancient India in shaping global jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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