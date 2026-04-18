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Ceasefire in Iran: Strait of Hormuz Still Not Operational

Despite a ceasefire in the Iran conflict, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the Strait of Hormuz has not yet resumed normal operations. She emphasized the importance of fully restoring global shipping for the economy and urged Tehran to facilitate this process at a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:25 IST
Ceasefire in Iran: Strait of Hormuz Still Not Operational
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British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reported that normal operations in the Strait of Hormuz have yet to resume, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the Iran conflict. The statement was made during a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

Cooper highlighted the critical nature of the current diplomatic landscape, underscoring the necessity for Tehran to allow global shipping to return to its full capacity.

Expressing urgency, she called for a transition from a truce to permanent peace, emphasizing that reviving passage through the waterway is vital for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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