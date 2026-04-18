Ceasefire in Iran: Strait of Hormuz Still Not Operational

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reported that normal operations in the Strait of Hormuz have yet to resume, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the Iran conflict. The statement was made during a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

Cooper highlighted the critical nature of the current diplomatic landscape, underscoring the necessity for Tehran to allow global shipping to return to its full capacity.

Expressing urgency, she called for a transition from a truce to permanent peace, emphasizing that reviving passage through the waterway is vital for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)