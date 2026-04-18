Delhi Metro Expansion: A New Horizon in Connectivity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the RK Ashram Marg Metro station, a crucial interchange hub in the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion. The project includes extensive tunneling and underground stations and aims to enhance connectivity across densely populated areas while reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:04 IST
Delhi Metro Expansion: A New Horizon in Connectivity
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a surprise visit to the RK Ashram Marg Metro station, marking it as a future major interchange hub. The station is crucial in linking the operational Blue Line with the Magenta Line, forming part of the 28.92-km-long corridor from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg under Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project.

During her visit, Gupta assessed the progress of construction by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mentioning that the Metro is integral to Delhi's daily commute. She pointed out that sections between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension, and from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, are already operational while work on other stretches continues.

Gupta lauded the engineering feats achieved despite challenging conditions, emphasizing the use of advanced technology and safety measures. The expansion aims to cut travel time, ease congestion, and lower pollution, with future plans focusing on the Magenta Line's extension to Inderlok via Indraprastha.

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