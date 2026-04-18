Tragic Collision in Nashik: Young Woman Loses Life in Dumper Accident

A fatal collision occurred in Nashik as a 23-year-old woman, identified as Payal Gosavi, was killed after a dumper truck crashed into her two-wheeler. Her female friend sustained serious injuries from the impact.

The incident took place near CITU Bhawan in Khutwadnagar. After hitting the two-wheeler, the truck struck a four-wheeler carrying a family, who fortunately escaped unscathed. The truck eventually halted after crashing into a tree.

The driver, under suspicion of being influenced by alcohol, is being held in custody while investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)