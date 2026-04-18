Tragic Collision in Nashik: Young Woman Loses Life in Dumper Accident
A 23-year-old woman died and her friend was injured when a dumper truck hit their two-wheeler in Nashik. The truck also collided with a car, but its occupants were unharmed. The driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol consumption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal collision occurred in Nashik as a 23-year-old woman, identified as Payal Gosavi, was killed after a dumper truck crashed into her two-wheeler. Her female friend sustained serious injuries from the impact.
The incident took place near CITU Bhawan in Khutwadnagar. After hitting the two-wheeler, the truck struck a four-wheeler carrying a family, who fortunately escaped unscathed. The truck eventually halted after crashing into a tree.
The driver, under suspicion of being influenced by alcohol, is being held in custody while investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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