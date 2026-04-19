Supreme Court's Landmark Guidelines to Transform National Highway Safety

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step to improve road safety across India's national highways, introducing sweeping guidelines aimed at reducing the high rate of fatalities. As it stands, national highways make up just 2% of India's total road length but account for approximately 30% of all road deaths.

Among the key measures is a ban on the parking of heavy vehicles on these pathways, with enforcement to be ensured via an Advanced Traffic Management System. The court has also ordered district magistrates to eliminate unauthorized structures within the right of way, underscoring the need for swift compliance as part of its 60-day directive.

These guidelines, emphasizing state responsibility to safeguard life under Article 21 of the Constitution, also mandate formulating district highway safety task forces and tougher scrutiny in licensing within highway safety zones. The ruling responds to tragic accidents in Rajasthan and Telangana, highlighting a broader issue of infrastructural inadequacies.