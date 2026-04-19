Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Guidelines to Transform National Highway Safety

The Supreme Court of India has issued comprehensive guidelines to enhance road safety on national highways, aiming to curb fatalities. The directive includes bans on heavy vehicle parking on highways, standard operating procedure implementations, and restrictions on unauthorized constructions. The intervention follows multiple deadly incidents due to systemic negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:07 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Guidelines to Transform National Highway Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step to improve road safety across India's national highways, introducing sweeping guidelines aimed at reducing the high rate of fatalities. As it stands, national highways make up just 2% of India's total road length but account for approximately 30% of all road deaths.

Among the key measures is a ban on the parking of heavy vehicles on these pathways, with enforcement to be ensured via an Advanced Traffic Management System. The court has also ordered district magistrates to eliminate unauthorized structures within the right of way, underscoring the need for swift compliance as part of its 60-day directive.

These guidelines, emphasizing state responsibility to safeguard life under Article 21 of the Constitution, also mandate formulating district highway safety task forces and tougher scrutiny in licensing within highway safety zones. The ruling responds to tragic accidents in Rajasthan and Telangana, highlighting a broader issue of infrastructural inadequacies.

TRENDING

1
Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

 India
2
High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

 United Arab Emirates
3
Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026