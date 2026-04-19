Supreme Court's Landmark Guidelines to Transform National Highway Safety
The Supreme Court of India has issued comprehensive guidelines to enhance road safety on national highways, aiming to curb fatalities. The directive includes bans on heavy vehicle parking on highways, standard operating procedure implementations, and restrictions on unauthorized constructions. The intervention follows multiple deadly incidents due to systemic negligence.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step to improve road safety across India's national highways, introducing sweeping guidelines aimed at reducing the high rate of fatalities. As it stands, national highways make up just 2% of India's total road length but account for approximately 30% of all road deaths.
Among the key measures is a ban on the parking of heavy vehicles on these pathways, with enforcement to be ensured via an Advanced Traffic Management System. The court has also ordered district magistrates to eliminate unauthorized structures within the right of way, underscoring the need for swift compliance as part of its 60-day directive.
These guidelines, emphasizing state responsibility to safeguard life under Article 21 of the Constitution, also mandate formulating district highway safety task forces and tougher scrutiny in licensing within highway safety zones. The ruling responds to tragic accidents in Rajasthan and Telangana, highlighting a broader issue of infrastructural inadequacies.
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Delhi: From Heritage to Modern Infrastructure
Boosting Infrastructure: A Strategic Alliance for Development
Boosting India's Infrastructure: NaBFID and PDCOR Join Forces
Forging Future: Powering India's Infrastructure Development
EIB Backs €200M Smart Infrastructure Overhaul in Linz for Climate-Neutral Future