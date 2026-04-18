Boosting India's Infrastructure: NaBFID and PDCOR Join Forces
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and Projects Development Company of Rajasthan Limited (PDCOR) have signed an agreement to enhance infrastructure advisory services and financing in India. This collaboration aims to support state and city-level projects with improved financial structuring and sustainable solutions.
- Country:
- India
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has cemented a strategic partnership with the Projects Development Company of Rajasthan Limited (PDCOR). This initiative is crafted to bolster advisory and financing services for state and municipal infrastructure ventures.
Under this agreement, the duo will delve into cooperative financing avenues, focusing on transaction structuring and financial closures for projects helmed by State Governments and Urban Local Bodies across India. Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director of NaBFID, highlighted the collaboration's potential to enrich access to long-term institutional finance, thus reinforcing the advisory and financing ecosystem.
Both institutions are poised to craft replicable financing frameworks, which will catalyze financial closures and accelerate capital mobilization throughout the infrastructure value chain. Through this partnership, NaBFID and PDCOR aim to uplift the quality of project preparation and propel the implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects across states and municipalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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