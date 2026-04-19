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Revamping India's Industrial Land: A Vision for Efficiency and Growth

The CII proposes establishing the National Industrial Land Council, modeled after the GST framework, to standardize land-related regulations across India. Key initiatives include a GIS-enabled land bank, uniform stamp duties, and digital single-window systems to boost transparency, reduce costs, and enhance investment in industrial land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:06 IST
Revamping India's Industrial Land: A Vision for Efficiency and Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested setting up a National Industrial Land Council (NILC), inspired by the GST framework, to set national benchmarks, standardize land-related processes across states, and offer a dispute-resolution platform. This is part of CII's comprehensive 'Land Mission' report aimed at addressing systemic inefficiencies in India's industrial land sector.

The report proposes creating a unified, GIS-driven National Industrial Land Bank to provide real-time land details, which could enhance transparency and accelerate investment decisions. It recommends establishing a standardized national stamp duty to reduce costs and prevent investment distortions influenced by regulatory disparities.

The CII also advocates for a digital single-window system to streamline industrial land applications, including documentation, approvals tracking, and service-level agreements. These measures, alongside land digitization and dispute resolution mechanisms, aim to reduce costs, expedite projects, and bolster investor confidence in India's manufacturing and industrial growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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