Tragic Bus Accident in Rajasthan: Two Women Killed, Dozens Injured

An unexpected tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Ajmer district when a passenger bus met with an accident, resulting in the death of two women and injuring 31 others. The unfortunate incident occurred as the bus traversed the treacherous terrain of Pushkar ghati, spiraling out of control before plunging into a gorge.

The bus, en route from Ajmer to Pushkar, was carrying passengers to a social function when it veered off the main road near Sanjhisar. Locals at the scene sprang into action, using makeshift ropes from clothes to carry out a daring rescue of those trapped. The harrowing accident scene quickly became a testament to communal heroism.

Initially, the injured were taken to a government hospital in Pushkar and subsequently referred to Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer. Emergency services, including the SDRF, Civil Defence, and local police, were dispatched. The accident also led to substantial traffic disruptions, resulting in a long jam in the Pushkar Ghati area.

(With inputs from agencies.)