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Tragedy Strikes Shreveport: Eight Children Killed in Mass Shooting

Eight children, aged 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. The suspected gunman, related to some victims, was shot dead by police after a chase. The incident is being treated as a domestic disturbance. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Shreveport: Eight Children Killed in Mass Shooting
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In a heartbreaking incident, eight children aged between 1 and 14 were killed in a mass shooting on Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana. Police confirmed that the suspected gunman was shot dead by officers following a vehicle chase. Authorities disclosed that the gunman was related to some of the victims.

The shooting, described by police as a domestic disturbance, occurred shortly after 6 a.m. The suspected gunman hijacked a car post-incident and was fatally shot by police during the ensuing pursuit. Louisiana State Police are now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The Shreveport Mayor, Tom Arceneaux, addressed the tragedy, calling it possibly the worst the city has ever witnessed. The investigation continues as the community mourns this devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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