Urgent Call for Action Against Coal Pollution at Mormugao Port
Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai called for a blockade similar to the Strait of Hormuz at Mormugao Port to tackle coal handling issues. He claimed the coal pollution severely affects local health and economy, and criticized BJP and Congress for their roles in the crisis.
- Country:
- India
The chief of Goa Forward Party, Vijai Sardesai, has suggested an aggressive intervention to address the coal handling issues at Mormugao Port, drawing parallels with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Sardesai criticized the ruling BJP and Congress for exacerbating the region's health and economic problems through coal handling activities.
Mormugao Port, a crucial natural harbor, is currently utilized by Adani Ports, JSW South West Port Ltd, and Vedanta Limited. According to Sardesai, coal pollution has had severe impacts on local residents, with a notable rise in lung-related health issues.
Sardesai, a former deputy chief minister, highlighted the decline in employment due to coal being the principal cargo. He called for immediate government action to prioritize residents' health over economic gains, citing potential alternatives like Krishnapatnam port.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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