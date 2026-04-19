Tragedy Strikes: Virudhunagar Fire Disaster
A devastating fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 23 fatalities and injured six others with four critically hurt. The accident has caused widespread distress, with condolences pouring in, including from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who wishes for quick recovery of the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic fire accident claimed 23 lives and severely injured six others at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep distress over the incident, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing for the injured's swift recovery.
Authorities report that the explosion's impact destroyed three rooms completely and caused significant damage to nearby structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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