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Nadda's Promise: Restoring Order in West Bengal

Union Health Minister J P Nadda criticized the TMC government in West Bengal for alleged corruption and appeasement politics. He assured that a BJP government would expel infiltrators, release a white paper on TMC corruption, and restore law and order. Nadda emphasized increasing women's reservation rights, criticized the opposition's hindrance, and held a road show in Jalpaiguri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:24 IST
Nadda's Promise: Restoring Order in West Bengal
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, Union Health Minister J P Nadda accused the party of fostering corruption and appeasement politics at an election rally in Jalpaiguri. He claimed the Mamata Banerjee government has indulged in corruption and shielded infiltrators.

Nadda, a senior BJP leader, detailed plans for a BJP-led government to expel infiltrators and promised a 'white paper' on TMC's alleged corruption. He criticized the ruling party for engaging in activities like 'cut money' and syndicates, alleging misappropriation even in welfare schemes.

The minister also addressed the issue of women's representation, blaming opposition parties for stalling a bill proposing 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies. Projecting BJP as a beacon of change, Nadda urged voters to end the 'misery' and bring about 'Ram Rajya'. He wrapped up with a road show in Jalpaiguri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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