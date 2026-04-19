Left Menu

Pakistan's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging the Gap in U.S.-Iran Dialogue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Iran's Abbas Araghchi discussed the US-Iran tensions, emphasizing dialogue. President Trump announced US negotiators will visit Islamabad for peace talks. Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski praised Pakistan's efforts for a US-Iran ceasefire and regional peace. The ceasefire expires April 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:27 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging the Gap in U.S.-Iran Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a crucial dialogue with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, stressing the need for ongoing communication amid US-Iran tensions. This conversation aimed at fostering diplomatic ties and stabilizing the volatile situation in West Asia.

The discussion comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement that American negotiators are set to arrive in Islamabad for talks with Iran. The negotiations, aimed at diffusing the longstanding conflict, follow a round of direct US-Iran talks held in Pakistan that ended without a resolution.

In another vital development, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski recognized Pakistan's peacemaking efforts in facilitating a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Both Pakistan and Poland pledged to enhance their bilateral relations and pursue dialogue for regional stability, as the ceasefire is expected to lapse on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

 United Kingdom
2
Two dead in head-on collision between tractor and motorcycle in UP's Hamirpur

Two dead in head-on collision between tractor and motorcycle in UP's Hamirpu...

 India
3
Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany

Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port kills one

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port kills one

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026