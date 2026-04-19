Pakistan's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging the Gap in U.S.-Iran Dialogue
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Iran's Abbas Araghchi discussed the US-Iran tensions, emphasizing dialogue. President Trump announced US negotiators will visit Islamabad for peace talks. Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski praised Pakistan's efforts for a US-Iran ceasefire and regional peace. The ceasefire expires April 22.
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- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a crucial dialogue with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, stressing the need for ongoing communication amid US-Iran tensions. This conversation aimed at fostering diplomatic ties and stabilizing the volatile situation in West Asia.
The discussion comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement that American negotiators are set to arrive in Islamabad for talks with Iran. The negotiations, aimed at diffusing the longstanding conflict, follow a round of direct US-Iran talks held in Pakistan that ended without a resolution.
In another vital development, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski recognized Pakistan's peacemaking efforts in facilitating a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Both Pakistan and Poland pledged to enhance their bilateral relations and pursue dialogue for regional stability, as the ceasefire is expected to lapse on April 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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