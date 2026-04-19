Twin Tragedy: A Family's Unraveling in Kanpur

In a shocking incident, a mother found her twin daughters dead in Kanpur, allegedly murdered by their father. The crime has left the family in disarray, with a six-year-old son being the only surviving child.

Reshma, the mother, reports an increasingly tumultuous marriage marked by accusations of infidelity and growing mistrust. The family had been grappling with financial and personal challenges.

Police investigations suggest the father drugged and then killed the children, leaving no signs of struggle. The motive remains unclear, but possible factors include psychological distress and financial strain. The case is under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)