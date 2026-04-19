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Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas

Two men from Gujarat were arrested in Goa for possession of illicit drugs valued at Rs 2 lakh. Police conducted a raid based on specific inputs and seized 630 grams of charas near Bosio Hospital in Candolim village. The men were charged under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:50 IST
Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas
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In a significant drug bust, two men from Gujarat were apprehended in a Goa village for allegedly possessing charas worth an estimated Rs 2 lakh in the illegal market, as per police reports on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the crime branch on Saturday near Bosio Hospital in Candolim village, following specific leads that were received, officials noted.

The arrested individuals, Hiren Ramoliya and Shabbirbhai Saiyad, hail from Surat and Bhavnagar districts, respectively, and are now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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