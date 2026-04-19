Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas

In a significant drug bust, two men from Gujarat were apprehended in a Goa village for allegedly possessing charas worth an estimated Rs 2 lakh in the illegal market, as per police reports on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the crime branch on Saturday near Bosio Hospital in Candolim village, following specific leads that were received, officials noted.

The arrested individuals, Hiren Ramoliya and Shabbirbhai Saiyad, hail from Surat and Bhavnagar districts, respectively, and are now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)