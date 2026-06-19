IDBI Bank Introduces FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD with Attractive Returns for NRIs on Foreign Currency Deposits

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: IDBI Bank has introduced FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD, offering enhanced returns to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers seeking secure and attractive foreign currency investment opportunities.

The Special Rates will be for limited period effective June 11, 2026 till September 30, 2026. Key Features

- Principal and interest are fully repatriable. - Protection against exchange rate fluctuations, as deposits are maintained in USD only.

- Interest earned is exempt from income tax in India, subject to prevailing regulations. - Minimum lock-in period of 1 year.

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