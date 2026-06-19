UN Expert Calls for Greater Recognition of Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Women

A United Nations human rights expert has urged governments to address the widespread political and statistical invisibility of lesbian, bisexual and queer women, warning that many continue to face unique forms of discrimination and violence that often go unrecognised.

Presenting a new report to the Human Rights Council, Graeme Reid, the UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, said structural inequalities continue to limit the rights and opportunities of lesbian, bisexual and queer women around the world.

According to the report, many of their rights are shaped by patriarchal systems that tie social and economic freedoms to relationships with men. This affects access to housing, land ownership, healthcare, public services, freedom of movement, and parental rights. Reid said these barriers create conditions where many women struggle to exercise their rights independently and participate fully in society.

Discrimination affects economic security and public participation

The report found that lesbian, bisexual and queer women often face restrictions in public life because of gendered expectations that place the burden of unpaid care work on them. These responsibilities can limit educational opportunities, career advancement, and political engagement.

Workplace discrimination also remains a significant challenge. Reduced employment opportunities and unequal treatment can affect financial independence, making it more difficult for women to secure housing, access resources, and engage in public affairs.

The report also draws attention to the experiences of transgender women who identify as lesbian, bisexual or queer. Many encounter multiple layers of discrimination when seeking healthcare and other public services. Some face denial of treatment, invasive procedures, degrading treatment, and barriers to accessing gender-affirming care.

Reid warned that visibility itself can expose individuals to risk. Women who openly express their identities or advocate for their rights may face hostility, violence, or intimidation from family members, employers, healthcare providers, security forces, and others seeking to enforce traditional gender norms.

Lack of data reinforces exclusion from policymaking

A key concern raised in the report is the absence of reliable data on lesbian, bisexual and queer women. The expert said many governments fail to collect information that accurately reflects their experiences, often due to privacy concerns, inadequate statistical methods, or underreporting. This lack of data can leave communities overlooked in policymaking and public programmes, creating a cycle where their needs remain unaddressed.

Reid called on governments to adopt laws and policies that allow women to exercise their rights without restrictions linked to sexual orientation or gender identity. He also urged stronger protections against discrimination in healthcare, public services, and employment, as well as greater support for lesbian, bisexual and queer human rights defenders.

The report encourages governments, civil society organisations, national human rights institutions, and international bodies to work together to close data gaps and ensure that lesbian, bisexual and queer women are fully included in public policy and human rights protections.