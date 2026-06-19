ADB Unveils Digital Strategy to Help Asia Harness Artificial Intelligence

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new digital transformation strategy designed to help countries across Asia and the Pacific make better use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies while ensuring that vulnerable communities are not left behind.

The strategy, titled Digital Transformation for Development: Advancing Inclusion, Security, and Innovation, will guide ADB's digital development efforts between 2026 and 2030. It comes as governments across the region face growing pressure to adapt to rapid technological change that is reshaping economies, public services, and labour markets.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the region is experiencing a major technological shift that presents both opportunities and challenges. "There is a technological wave breaking across Asia and the Pacific," Kanda said, noting that countries must be prepared to use these advances to drive growth and improve living standards.

$20 billion initiative to strengthen digital connectivity

A key part of ADB's approach is the $20 billion Asia-Pacific Digital Highway initiative, which aims to expand digital infrastructure, improve connectivity, and increase access to technology across the region. The bank plans to support countries in building stronger digital foundations through investments in broadband networks, digital systems, and technology platforms that can support economic development and public service delivery.

The strategy also focuses on improving cybersecurity, privacy protections, and data governance frameworks as governments and businesses increasingly rely on digital tools. ADB will work with member countries to assess their level of digital readiness and identify areas where reforms, investments, and technical support are needed. The goal is to help countries develop digital ecosystems that are secure, efficient, and capable of supporting long-term growth.

Expanding opportunities while reducing digital gaps

A central objective of the strategy is ensuring that the benefits of digital technologies reach communities that have traditionally faced barriers to access. ADB plans to support programs that improve digital skills, strengthen access to online services, and create opportunities for underserved populations to participate in the digital economy. The strategy also promotes the responsible use of artificial intelligence, recognising its growing influence on business, education, healthcare, government services, and economic competitiveness.

Beyond financing projects, ADB will bring together governments, private companies, technology experts, and development partners to share knowledge and mobilise additional investment. The bank believes stronger collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of practical digital solutions while addressing challenges linked to security, inclusion, and technological change.

As digital technologies continue to transform economies across Asia and the Pacific, ADB says its new strategy is intended to help countries build resilience, create jobs, improve public services, and ensure that the benefits of innovation are shared more widely throughout society.