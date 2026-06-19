Writer-Director Sonya V. Kapoor Wins Best Series Director, Best Writer and Best Series for JioHotstar's Section F Ka Only Boy

VMPL New Delhi [India], June 19: Writer-Director Sonya V. Kapoor has been honoured with Best Series Director and Best Writer, while JioHotstar original series Section F Ka Only Boy received Best Series at the 2026 e4m Play Streaming Media Awards, marking a triple win for the project.

Created, written and directed by Sonya V. Kapoor and produced by M5 Entertainment, Section F Ka Only Boy was developed as an original IP series for JioHotstar. The recognition highlights Kapoor's work as both writer and director, while positioning the series as one of M5 Entertainment's most recognised original productions. The triple win reflects the growing strength of creator-led storytelling in India's digital entertainment space, where original IP, strong characters and audience-first narratives continue to shape the next phase of streaming content.

"Section F Ka Only Boy began with a simple belief -- that authentic characters and emotionally engaging stories can create a lasting connection with audiences. Receiving recognition for both writing and directing is incredibly meaningful because it honours the creative journey behind the series, from concept and development through to execution," said Sonya V. Kapoor. As Founder of M5 Entertainment, Kapoor has focused on developing original intellectual property across streaming, film and emerging entertainment formats. Her work centres on character-driven storytelling, commercially engaging narratives and building scalable entertainment properties for contemporary audiences.

Produced by M5 Entertainment in partnership with JioHotstar, Section F Ka Only Boy marks a significant milestone for Kapoor and the studio. The awards further strengthen Kapoor's positioning as a writer-director creating original stories for India's evolving streaming audience, while positioning M5 Entertainment as an emerging creator-led studio focused on developing original, platform-ready IP for digital platforms. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)