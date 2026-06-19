PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 19

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines German Electricity Grid Equipment Maker Sgbsmit In Early Ipo Talks Pwc Uk Boss Marco Amitrano Wins Bigger Role In International Shakeup Eu Set To Remove Barriers To Banks Crossborder Capital Flows Blavatniks Dazn Overhauls Structure For Potential New Equity Or Ipo Overview German Electricity Grid Equipment Maker Sgbsmit Is In Early Talks For An Initial Public Offering

The following are the top stories ​in the Financial Times. ​Reuters has not verified ‌these stories ​and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

German electricity grid equipment maker SGB-SMIT ‌in early IPO talks PwC UK boss Marco Amitrano wins bigger role in international shake-up

EU set to remove barriers to banks’ ‌cross-border capital flows Blavatnik’s DAZN overhauls structure for potential new equity ‌or IPO

Overview German electricity grid equipment maker SGB-SMIT is in early talks for an initial public offering, marking the latest company to explore ⁠a ​listing amid ⁠surging demand for AI-linked assets. PwC's UK boss Marco Amitrano has won a ⁠larger role inside the Big Four consultancy’s global network, after a ​clearout of international executives designed to centralise decision-making across ⁠the 364,000-person firm.

EU banks will gain more freedom to move funds ⁠between ​countries in the bloc and could be given capital relief on mortgages and loans to unrated companies, according ⁠to a leaked European Commission report. DAZN, the loss-making sports streamer owned ⁠by billionaire ⁠Sir Leonard Blavatnik, is restructuring its business to make it easier to raise new money ‌and ‌explore a possible public listing.

(Compiled ​by Bengaluru newsroom)