ADB Approves $700 Million Loan for Pakistan Insurance Reforms

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $700 million policy-based loan to help Pakistan modernize its insurance sector, expand coverage, and strengthen financial protection for millions of people exposed to economic and climate-related risks.

The funding will support the Insurance Transformation Program, a reform package designed to build a stronger and more inclusive insurance market while reducing protection gaps across households, businesses, farmers, and public institutions.

Pakistan's insurance sector remains underdeveloped, with insurance penetration standing at just 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product. The country's financial system is heavily dependent on banks, leaving many individuals and businesses vulnerable when disasters, health emergencies, or economic shocks occur.

ADB believes the reforms will help create a more resilient financial system capable of supporting recovery efforts after crises while reducing the burden on government finances.

Focus on disaster protection and vulnerable communities

A major component of the program is the expansion of insurance products that can respond to disasters and climate-related risks. The reforms aim to improve financial protection for farmers, women, and vulnerable households that are often the hardest hit by floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events.

The program will encourage the use of digital insurance distribution channels, satellite-based risk assessment tools, and parametric insurance products that provide quicker payouts when predefined events occur.

Risk-pooling mechanisms and improvements in claims processing are also expected to make insurance services more accessible and efficient.

ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan said the reforms would move the sector away from a traditional rules-based framework toward a more modern, risk-based system that promotes competition, inclusion, and resilience.

She noted that stronger insurance markets can provide greater financial security for families and businesses while also helping mobilize long-term investment capital.

New opportunities for women and capital market growth

The reform package includes measures designed to improve access to insurance for women and girls. Insurance products will be developed with greater attention to their specific needs, supported by digital access tools and better collection of sex-disaggregated data.

These initiatives aim to reduce barriers that have traditionally limited women's participation in financial services and expand their access to protection against unexpected financial shocks.

Beyond insurance coverage, the program is expected to contribute to broader financial sector development. The reforms will support capital market growth by encouraging long-term savings and investment through private pension products, annuity-based retirement systems, and bond market development.

Officials believe these measures could help channel more long-term capital into infrastructure projects and other development priorities, supporting sustainable economic growth across Pakistan.

The Insurance Transformation Program forms part of wider efforts to strengthen financial resilience and create a more inclusive financial system capable of supporting long-term economic stability.

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