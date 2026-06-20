World Bank Adds $45M for Key Djibouti Trade Corridor

Djibouti's government sees the project as an important step toward strengthening the country's role as a regional logistics hub and supporting deeper economic integration across the Horn of Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-06-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 11:33 IST
World Bank Adds $45M for Key Djibouti Trade Corridor
Image Credit: ChatGPT

The World Bank Group has approved an additional $45 million grant to strengthen one of the Horn of Africa's most important transport routes, helping improve trade, road safety, and regional connectivity between Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The funding will support the Horn of Africa Initiative: Djibouti Regional Economic Corridor Project, bringing the World Bank's total contribution to the project to $205 million. The corridor serves as a vital gateway for goods moving between Djibouti and Addis Ababa, making it a critical route for regional commerce and economic activity. Officials say the latest financing package builds on previous investments while addressing challenges identified during earlier phases of the project, particularly concerns related to road safety and climate resilience.

Road Upgrades Aim to Reduce Accidents and Travel Delays

A major part of the new funding will be used to upgrade high-risk sections of National Road 1 between Arta and Doudoubala. The road will be widened into a dual carriageway with a median barrier, a move designed to reduce head-on collisions and improve traffic flow.

Additional safety improvements will be introduced in selected locations along the corridor, while drainage systems and road structures will be strengthened to better withstand extreme weather conditions. Rising temperatures and heavier rainfall have increased pressure on transport infrastructure across the region, making climate resilience a growing priority.

The project also introduces a dedicated road safety component focused on improving traffic management, strengthening enforcement measures, and enhancing vehicle safety regulations. Authorities expect these efforts to contribute to a significant reduction in road accidents and fatalities over the coming years.

Local Communities and Women Set to Benefit

Beyond transport improvements, the project is designed to create economic opportunities for communities living along the corridor. New roadside rest areas and marketplaces will be developed with facilities tailored to support local businesses. At least half of the market stalls will be reserved for women, while business advisory services will be provided to help entrepreneurs grow their operations and increase income opportunities.

The project is expected to generate around 550 jobs during implementation. World Bank officials say the combination of safer infrastructure, stronger institutions, and local economic development will create benefits that extend far beyond the transport sector. By 2033, the upgraded corridor is expected to reduce travel times, shorten truck border-crossing delays at Guelileh, and provide access to more resilient road infrastructure for over 250,000 people. The initiative also aims to lower road traffic deaths by 30 percent, rehabilitate 70 kilometres of roads to climate-resilient standards, and expand real-time traffic and incident management systems.

Djibouti's government sees the project as an important step toward strengthening the country's role as a regional logistics hub and supporting deeper economic integration across the Horn of Africa.

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