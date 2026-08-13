Trump's Cyber War on Transnational Crime

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a memorandum empowering federal law enforcement to use cyber tools against transnational criminal organizations. The memo encourages collaboration between private sectors and government agencies to address threats such as ransomware attacks and financial fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 03:32 IST
Trump's Cyber War on Transnational Crime
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a new initiative announced on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memo aimed at strengthening federal law enforcement's ability to combat cyber threats posed by transnational criminal organizations. The memo highlights the administration's focus on leveraging cyber capabilities to protect American citizens from foreign-based organized crimes.

The directive encourages collaboration, urging private sector companies to enter into agreements with other private entities and governmental agencies to share threat information and propose cyber operations. The aim is to boost the U.S. Government's capacity to tackle issues like ransomware attacks and financial fraud.

Emphasizing innovation and capability, the memo seeks to form a robust alliance between public and private sectors, ensuring effective and controlled cyber operations to counteract criminal threats originating outside U.S. borders.

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