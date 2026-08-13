Venezuela's Inflation Surge: July's 19.9% Spike
In July, Venezuela experienced a significant inflation increase, reaching 19.9% compared to the previous month’s 13.8%, as per the central bank's report. This development leaves Venezuela's year-on-year inflation rate at a staggering 579.96%, highlighting ongoing economic challenges.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a concerning development for Venezuela's economy, the inflation rate surged to 19.9% in July, up from 13.8% in the preceding month, according to data from the central bank released on Wednesday.
This steep rise compounds Venezuela's economic woes, with the year-on-year inflation rate now standing at a severe 579.96%, according to calculations by Reuters, based on the central bank's figures.
The escalating inflationary pressure underscores the broader economic challenges faced by the nation, further complicating economic stabilization efforts.