Venezuela's Inflation Surge: July's 19.9% Spike

In a concerning development for Venezuela's economy, the inflation rate surged to 19.9% in July, up from 13.8% in the preceding month, according to data from the central bank released on Wednesday.

This steep rise compounds Venezuela's economic woes, with the year-on-year inflation rate now standing at a severe 579.96%, according to calculations by Reuters, based on the central bank's figures.

The escalating inflationary pressure underscores the broader economic challenges faced by the nation, further complicating economic stabilization efforts.