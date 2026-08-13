PSG Clinches UEFA Super Cup with Stunning Victory

Paris St Germain triumphed over Aston Villa with a thrilling 2-1 win to retain the UEFA Super Cup. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue scored decisive goals, securing PSG's victory. Despite Villa's efforts and Brian Madjo's historic equalizer, PSG's defense ensured their hold on the prestigious trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 03:08 IST
PSG Clinches UEFA Super Cup with Stunning Victory
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  • France

In a thrilling encounter, Paris St Germain emerged victorious over Aston Villa with a 2-1 win, retaining their UEFA Super Cup title. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue sealed the outcome, capping off a remarkable display by their team.

PSG's Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Despite Brian Madjo's equalizer right before halftime for Villa, who couldn't capitalize on various opportunities, PSG managed to regain the lead through Doue in the second half, ensuring their place among Europe's elite soccer clubs.

Under the management of Luis Enrique, PSG demonstrated their persistence and skill, overcoming challenges. Villa, led by Unai Emery, controlled much of the game's possession but struggled to convert it into goals. PSG now sets sights on defending the French Super Cup against Lens on Sunday.

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